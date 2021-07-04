https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-04 10:46:262021-07-04 10:46:26When is the right time to pay Zakat for grapes, raisins, and dates? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
When is the right time to pay Zakat for grapes, raisins, and dates? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about Zakat.
Question: When is the time when Zakat becomes Wajib for grapes, raisins, and dates?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The time of Zakat for grapes and raisins is when the fruits are ripe and they are considered/classified as grapes. Also for dates, it is the time when dates are ripe and ready to eat. But the time for Zakat payment for dates and raisins are when they are dried; unless they are for wet consumption which Zakat must be payed, on the condition that the dry ones reach minimum level (for Zakat).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
