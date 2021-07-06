Pilgrims enjoy calmness at Imam Ridha (A.S) holy shrine: Bosnian pilgrim

Gurovich said: “My husband and child were martyred a few years ago in the attacks of the Serbs and for this reason, I have come to the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (AS) with a tired heart full of suffering and sorrow”.

She added: “This holy shrine has got a space full of spirituality. Humans’ souls feel much closer to God when they come to this sacred place”.

“Holy shrines of Hazrat Masumeh (SA) and Imam Ridha (AS) are lovely places for all world Muslims and I never forget memories of this pilgrimage”, Gurovich stated.

On the sideline of this pilgrimage, Hoj. Mohammad Jafar Zarean, a religious preacher and cultural activist in Bosnia said: “People of Bosnia love Imam Ridha (AS) very much and they are really eager to visit Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine”.

Zarean who is also chairing Persian College in Bosnia and Herzegovina stated: “The Persian College is a 24/7 center and a cultural affiliation to Islamic Republic of Iran in Bosnia and Herzegovina in which Bosnian people enjoy cultural and religious activities of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine”.

This cultural activist said: “Holy shrine of Imam Ridha (AS) is a center for unity among world Muslims and a shelter for Shia people and lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS). It is our duty to pave the way for spiritual contact of these lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) with Imam Ridha (AS)”.