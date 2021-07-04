Reconstruction of destroyed ancient mosques begins in Mosul

SHAFAQNA- The director of the Sunni endowment of Ninawa province in Iraq announced the start of the reconstruction of ancient and heritage mosques in the city of Mosul.

In an interview with the Iraqi News Agency, the director of the Sunni Endowment said: “The engineers of the Sunni Endowment Office began to rebuild the ancient mosques and heritage that were destroyed by ISIS terrorist groups during their presence in Mosul.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English