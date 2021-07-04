Quranic courses start at Al-Azhar Islamic school

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Quranic courses began at Imam Tayeb School affiliated to Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center.

Al-Azhar’s Center of Education Development for Envoys and Students said that the courses feature Quran memorization, recitation and Tajweed, al-Wafd News website reported.

It added that the in-person courses are held from 9 AM to noon.The center said students must observe the health protocols introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They include wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines it stated.A new method is used to teach Quran memorization, recitation and Tajweed at the school, according to the center.

Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 96 million. Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population.

Quranic activities are very common in the Muslim-majority Arab country and many of the Muslim world’s top Qaris in the past and present have been Egyptian.