Pictures: Kadhimiya holy shrine covered in black on the eve of Imam al-Jawad martyrdom anniversary

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Muhammad Bin Ali Bin Musa kown as Imam al-Jawad (a) (Arabic: امام الجواد) was the ninth Imam of Twelver Shia . He was born on Rajab 10 in Medina and was Imam for 17 years. He was martyred when he was 25 years old and was buried in Kadhimiya beside the grave of his grandfather Musa bin Ja’far. He was the youngest Imam when he was martyred.