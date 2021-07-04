Sheikh Zakzaky pushing for a United Nigeria: IMN

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) said Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky has always been yearning for a united Nigeria.

In a statement on Saturday, the IMN said, “Sheikh Zakzaky had advocated that Nigeria should co-opt other neighboring countries and form a larger united country, where we can utilize our rich and different cultures and diversities.”

The Islamic movement said this while reacting to pictures of Sheikh Zakzaky on social media comparing him to Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, thenationonlineng.net reported.

The Kaduna State Government charged El-Zakzaky and his wife with eight counts bordering on culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace.

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Mallima Zeenah have been detained and are being tried for culpable homicide for allegedly being responsible for ordering violence that resulted in the deaths of a member of the security forces during a massacre by armed forces of supporters of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in Zaria in December 2015.

However, despite the fact that over 1000 innocent supporters of the IMN were butchered in the attack, not a single official has been charged or brought to trial over the killings.

The massacre is currently the subject of a preliminary investigation by the International Criminal Court.

In 2016, Nigeria’s federal high court ordered Zakzaky’s unconditional release from jail following a trial, but the government has so far refused to set him free.