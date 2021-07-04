Date :Sunday, July 4th, 2021 | Time : 19:31 |ID: 220180 | Print

Palestinian held in Israel jail facing serious health complications

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Palestinian administrative detainee in Israel, Ghadanfar Abu Utwan, 28, who has been on hunger strike for 60 straight days demanding an end to his illegal detention without charge or trial, is facing serious health complications, the Commission of Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees said Saturday.

The Commission’s media officer, Hasan Abed Rabbo, told WAFA in a telephone interview that Ghadanfar suffers from a severe lack of fluid in his body, which can harm his vital organs and may lead to paralysis, disability, or even death.

He said the prisoner is suffering from fatigue, stress, non-stop headaches as he refuses to take nutrient solutions, loss of 15 kilograms of his weight, irregular heartbeat, and is not able to talk or move properly.

It is worth noting that Ghadanfar’s cousin, Munif Abu Utwan, who completed 18 years of a life sentence in Israeli jails for resisting its occupation, is also on hunger strike for 10 days in solidarity with his cousin, said the Commission.

