International mechanisms so far failed to properly implement human rights standards; Former professor at Harvard University, USA

SHAFAQNA- Scott John Vitkovic on Saturday at the 3rd International Conference on American Human Rights in the view of the Supreme Leader in Qom, said: International mechanisms have so far failed to properly implement human rights standards and deal with human rights violators, and in many cases, such as the Palestinian issue, international institutions have even supported the crimes of the arrogant.

“I was tortured in US prisons for more than seven years for accepting Islam and condemning US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he added.

