Date :Monday, July 5th, 2021 | Time : 08:40 |ID: 220226 | Print

Pope Francis reacted well to intestinal surgery

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis “responded well” to the planned intestinal surgery, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

The scheduled surgery for a diverticular stenosis of the colon concluded Sunday evening. The surgical operation Pope Francis underwent on Sunday evening is over, announced the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

Bruni explained that: “The Holy Father reacted well to the surgery done under general anaesthesia and performed by Prof. Sergio Alfieri, assisted by Prof. Luigi Sofo, Dr. Antonio Tortorelli and Dr. Roberta Megnhi”, Vatican News reported.

You might also like
Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad+Photos
Pope Francis: Iraq always remain in my heart
Pope prays for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
Pope Francis calls for peace in Ethiopia and Libya
Pope Francis appeals for calm in the Holy Land
Church law to criminalize abuse of adults by priests updated
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *