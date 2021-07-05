Pope Francis reacted well to intestinal surgery

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis “responded well” to the planned intestinal surgery, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

The scheduled surgery for a diverticular stenosis of the colon concluded Sunday evening. The surgical operation Pope Francis underwent on Sunday evening is over, announced the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

Bruni explained that: “The Holy Father reacted well to the surgery done under general anaesthesia and performed by Prof. Sergio Alfieri, assisted by Prof. Luigi Sofo, Dr. Antonio Tortorelli and Dr. Roberta Megnhi”, Vatican News reported.