https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/prosperity.jpg 164 246 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-05 10:31:092021-07-05 10:31:09Who is a prosperous man in this world?
Who is a prosperous man in this world?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever has been granted the following five assets has no excuse to abandon the affairs of the hereafter.
- A supportive wife who helps him in deeds/tasks of this world and the hereafter.
- Having good and obedient children.
- Have a job in his hometown.
- Good behaviour which because of that is tolerant toward people.
- And likes my family (the Ahlul Bayt (AS)) [1].
In another narration, the Prophet (PBUH) said: After Divine Piety (Taqwa), there is no asset/benefit better than a good wife for a believing man [2]. Also in another occasion, the Prophet (PBUH) said: The best asset (for a man) is a good wife [3].
- Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 103, Page 238, Hadith 40.
- Kanzul Ummal, Hadith 44410.
- As Above, Hadith 44451.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!