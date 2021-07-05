Date :Monday, July 5th, 2021 | Time : 10:31 |ID: 220235 | Print

Who is a prosperous man in this world?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever has been granted the following five assets has no excuse to abandon the affairs of the hereafter.

  1. A supportive wife who helps him in deeds/tasks of this world and the hereafter.
  2. Having good and obedient children.
  3. Have a job in his hometown.
  4. Good behaviour which because of that is tolerant toward people.
  5. And likes my family (the Ahlul Bayt (AS)) [1].

In another narration, the Prophet (PBUH) said: After Divine Piety (Taqwa), there is no asset/benefit better than a good wife for a believing man [2]. Also in another occasion, the Prophet (PBUH) said: The best asset (for a man) is a good wife [3].

