Who is a prosperous man in this world?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever has been granted the following five assets has no excuse to abandon the affairs of the hereafter.

A supportive wife who helps him in deeds/tasks of this world and the hereafter. Having good and obedient children. Have a job in his hometown. Good behaviour which because of that is tolerant toward people. And likes my family (the Ahlul Bayt (AS)) [1].

In another narration, the Prophet (PBUH) said: After Divine Piety (Taqwa), there is no asset/benefit better than a good wife for a believing man [2]. Also in another occasion, the Prophet (PBUH) said: The best asset (for a man) is a good wife [3].