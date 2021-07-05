Quran Copies Gifted to Cairo Book Fair Visitors

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Al-Azhar University gifted copies of the Holy Quran to visitors of the 52nd international book fair in Cairo, Egypt. According to Al-Ahram website, a group of students visited the exhibition under the supervision of Muhammad Al-Mahrasawi, the President of Al-Azhar University and the Office for Military Education of the university.

The group learned about the publications and manuscripts of the university as well as the Islamic books showcased at the expo. The students were also informed about the educational workshops held by Al-Azhar pavilion at the book fair. The university’s president gifted copies of the Holy Quran, as well as masks and disinfectants provided by the university’s Committee of the Environment, to the visitors of the exhibition.

It is the fifth year that Al-Azhar University takes part at the international book fair in Cairo. The 1000-square-meter pavilion allocated for the university at the exhibition includes sections for webinars, Fatwas, Arabic calligraphy, children activities, and manuscripts. The 52nd edition of Cairo international book fair ws launched on June 30 and will run until July 15.