How does the falsehood live on?

SHAFAQNA – The falsehood (Batel) is found as the uninvited companion/guest of the truth (Haqq), and moves with the power of the truth; meaning it has no power of its own, the strength originally belongs to the truth and the falsehood moves with the power of the truth. The foam on the water has no power and moves by the power of the water. The falsehood strikes the truth with the truth’s own sword. Therefore, the falsehood uses the power of the truth, and this is the same power of the truth which the falsehood uses, like a parasite that feeds on the body and the blood of the human being [1].

[1] Nabarde Haqq va Batel, Martyr Mortea Motahhari (RA), Page 47.