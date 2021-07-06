Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq explains way out of crisis in country

SHAFAQNA- Al-Wefaq Al-Watani Islamic Society of Bahrain announced: The political solution to the crisis in Bahrain by responding to political demands is the only way out of the suffocating crises that weigh on the people.

The official statement of this population, which was published through its official pages on social networks, reads: The people of Bahrain, Shias and Sunnis, for and against, have reached the irreversible opinion that this country can no longer accept corruption, arrogance and

stepping back.

“We reiterate our call for the need to do serious and honest work to resolve political crises through a political solution that is inevitable today or tomorrow,” the statement said.

“We emphasize that finding new ways to cover up or escape from the main political demands is a harmful step and will only lead to a greater crisis for Bahrain. Meeting political demands is a protection for the country against crises, because it is a serious political partnership that creates real political, security and social stability, making Bahrain the flagship of investment-attracting and developing countries, and the holder of a leading role in the region and the world,” the statement continued.

Al-Wefaq also supports any serious talk that reflects the demands and problems of the people and achieves a democratic and just government that does not leave the poor hungry and does not deprive anyone of their rights because of their color, religion, race, region and tribe, and everyone be equal in gaining political rights, etc.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English