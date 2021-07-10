Second largest gate in al-Abbas (A.S) holy shrine is covered with the streaky kashi mosaic tiles

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The staff working in the project to rehabilitate and develop the gates of the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) from the inside, started to cover the walls of the Imam al-Hassan Gate (peace be upon him) with the streaky Karbalai Kashi -mosaic tiles- with various inscriptions and decorations. These works are completing and ending the preparatory works that preceded them.

The Head of the Engineering Projects Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine; engineer Dea’ Majeed al-Sa’egh stated to al-Kafeel Network: “The works in this gate, which is the second largest gate in the Holy Shrine after the Qibla Gate, overlooking the square between the two Holy Shrines, are part of the rehabilitation and development project for the gates of the Holy Shrine, with designs that have urban harmony and an artistic pattern that aims to show them in a way that fits with their main entrances and makes them as one part.”



He added: “The preliminary stages of these works included removing the old building materials, treating its walls with special materials, and wiring some of the systems that are needed, until the stage of covering the streaky Karbalai kashi, which will cover the upper part of the gate down to almost its middle, with special inscriptions and decorations according to what it was designed for. The completion rate of the cladding has reached 80%, and the work is still ongoing.”

He concluded: “The staffs of the operating company affiliated with the Ardh al-Quds Construction Contracting Company have developed a work plan that includes all the nine gates of the Holy Shrine, in a sequential manner and with a design that is in harmony, architecturally and technically, with its external entrance on the one hand, and the holy court on the other.”