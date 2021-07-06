Karbala: 200 university students celebrated their graduation at al-Abbas (A.S) shrine

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, represented by its University and School Relations Division, received (200) male and female students from the University of Technology in Baghdad and the University of Kufa in the Al-Najaf, in order to celebrate the fruit of their academic achievement and perform their graduation oath at the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them).



The supervisor of the implementation of this program, Mr. Muntadhar Al-Safi, from the aforementioned division, told Al-Kafeel Network, “The celebration of the graduation of these students is part of the activities and events of the University and School Relations Division, and within the al-Kafeel National project for school and university students, which includes celebrating the graduation of university students, which is the fruit of their efforts and hard work and diligence over the course of four or six years.”



He added: “The program that was set for these students included multiple activities. After receiving them and congratulating them on their graduation, they performed the Ziyarat rituals of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them), and pledged to do what they could to serve their country. After that, they headed to Imam al-Hassan Hall (peace be upon him) at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, where a special celebration program was organized for them, including the following:

– A guiding speech delivered by Sayed. Mohammad al-Mousawi from the Religious Affairs Department, and beginning it by extending congratulations to them and urging them to serve this country that is in need, and not to spare any effort because they are the builders of its future and its pillars, in addition to directing religious and educational guidelines drawn from Biography of the Noble Prophet and his family (peace be upon him and them).

– Recitation of muwashahat and poems about love for the homeland and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

– A word of thanks from the graduating students to the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, for giving them the opportunity of celebrating their graduation in it, as it a turning point in their life.

– Distribution of congratulatory gifts from the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).”

Al-Safi continued: “After that, there was a tour for the students in the Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts, in addition to the Library and Manuscripts House of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, to be concluded by having lunch at the host restaurant of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).”

Al-Safi concluded: “The doors of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine are open to all university students, and it is ready to implement such programs for them.”