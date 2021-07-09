Belarusian lady converts to Islam at Imam Ridha (A.S) holy shrine

During her trip to the holy city of Mashhad and visiting the holy shrine, the Christian lady, met with Russian-speaking religious experts who answered questions posed by this newly converted lady about how to convert to Shia Islam and how to get acquainted with Islamic codes of conduct and principles.

After much research and study, the Belarusian lady found Islam and Shia as the best and most complete religious practice.

At the end of the ceremony, she was bestowed a certificate of conversion to Islam along with blessed gifts by the Imam Ridha (AS) Holy Shrine’s Deputy Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs.