Al-Akhbar narrates Saad Hariri may resign next Friday and Mustafa Adib has a high chance of forming a cabinet

SHAFAQNA- It is possible that Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is in charge of forming the cabinet of the Lebanese government, will go to Baabda Palace next Friday with a cabinet composition that does not meet the conditions of Lebanese President Michel Aoun; This issue leads to the opposition of Michel Aoun and consequently Hariri’s conditional opposition to continue his mission to form the cabinet and his resignation from this mission with the least possible damage and in such a way that he is not seen as a loser against Gebran Bassil, Al-Akhbar newspaper wrote today (Tuesday).

Al-Akhbar pointed out that Saad Hariri will step down on the condition that the nomination of the next prime minister be with his consent and that of Nabih Berri, adding: “In this context, the chance of” Mustafa Adib “, the Lebanese ambassador to Germany, to be introduced as the prime minister to form a government after Hariri is high, although he has emphasized that he will never repeat last year’s mistake and will not return to Lebanon until the fate of the incumbent prime minister is finalized.

The same newspaper added: “However, there is still a great concern that an agreement will be reached on the name of a person, whether Adib or someone else, who has the same conditions as Hariri.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English