Sheikh Mirza Al-Mahrous starts hunger strike in Bahraini prison

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: Detained Shia cleric Mirza Al-Mahrous started a hunger strike in Jaw Prison, Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said via its Twitter account.

Al-Wefaq explained that Al-Mahrous decided to launch a hunger strike in protest against preventing him from seeing his son, who is also arrested in Jaw Prison. Al-Mahrous is serving a life-term sentence along with his companions, the figures, over their role in the February 2011 protests.