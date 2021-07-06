Date :Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 | Time : 15:20 |ID: 220380 | Print

Nahjul Balagha, Sahifeh Sajjadieh are part of rich Islamic heritage: Russian Scholar

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Russian Scholar and Translator of Nahjul Balagha and Sahifeh Sajjadieh into the Russian language said the two books are part of the rich Islamic heritage.

Speaking to IQNA, Taras Chernienco said it is impossible to neglect such important sources in Islamic culture and not translate them into such an important language as Russian.

Born in 1976, Chernienco converted to Islam after years of studying the religion and changed his name to Abdul Karim. He has a PhD in philosophy from Moscow State University and is active in the fields of research and translation of Islamic works.

Apart from Nahjul-Balagha and Sahifeh Sajjadieh, he has also translated Al-Mizan Exegesis of the Holy Quran by Allamah Tabatabaei and Iqtisaduna (Our Economy) by Mohammad Baqer Sadr.

