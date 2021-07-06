Quranic courses resume in Turkey’s Mosques

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Quranic courses for children and teenagers in Turkey resumed on July 5 in Mosques all over the country. According to tr.agency, Turkey’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) said on Monday that the courses, which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are held again.

The courses will continue until August 20, both online and in-person, with the observation of the health protocols. Children aged above 4 and the youth under 22 can take the Quranic courses.

The classes for those aged 4 to 9 years are held in-person. Teenagers aged 10 to 15 can participate in online and in-person classes. Those willing to attend the Quranic programs can register at www.diyanet.gov.tr by July 11.