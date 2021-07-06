Date :Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 | Time : 15:25 |ID: 220384 | Print

Quranic courses resume in Turkey’s Mosques

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Quranic courses for children and teenagers in Turkey resumed on July 5 in Mosques all over the country. According to tr.agency, Turkey’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) said on Monday that the courses, which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are held again.

The courses will continue until August 20, both online and in-person, with the observation of the health protocols. Children aged above 4 and the youth under 22 can take the Quranic courses.

The classes for those aged 4 to 9 years are held in-person. Teenagers aged 10 to 15 can participate in online and in-person classes. Those willing to attend the Quranic programs can register at www.diyanet.gov.tr by July 11.

You might also like
Quranic courses held at Hazrat Abbas's (AS) Holy Shrine
Astan of Hazrat Abbas's (AS) holy shrine holding Quranic courses in Baghdad
Astan of Hazrat Abbas's (AS) holy shrine holds Quranic courses for women
Quranic courses held for Iraqi women
Quranic courses start at Al-Azhar Islamic school
Thousands of Lebanese received summer Quranic courses
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *