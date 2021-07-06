Pilgrims From 120 Nationalities To Perform Hajj

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Pilgrims from 120 nationalities will perform Hajj this year, Saudi Arabia’s Central Hajj Committee said. The committee said the number of pilgrims will be 60,000 and they will represent 120 countries, aawsat website reported.

They have been selected from among 558,000 who have applied for Hajj, it added. The committee also noted that making preparations for organizing the pilgrimage continues. It said 3,000 buses will be transporting pilgrims, noting that each bus will have only 20 passengers at a time due to coronavirus restrictions.

On Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said it is prepared for this year’s Hajj season. Abdul-Fattah Mashat, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, stressed that the pace of work to ready the Kingdom’s holy sites will increase in the coming days, and all relevant sectors will complete the requirements for receiving pilgrims on time.

“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has long developed strategic and operational plans related to Hajj activities in cooperation with more than 30 entities, from various private, government and security sectors,” he added. In an interview broadcast on Riyadh Radio, Mashat said that pilgrim residences at the holy sites are ready, as are gathering points around Makkah, stressing that there is an integrated plan to make this year’s season safe and secure.

Pilgrims’ tents at Arafat, as well as facilities in Mina and other areas where pilgrims will stay in Muzdalifah have all been inspected. “The environment … this year will be different from the previous Hajj seasons. It will be a healthy environment, ensuring social distancing between the pilgrims during the entire journey, thanks to large camps allowing continuous air movement, thus eliminating any risks,” said Mashat.

He pointed out that the Saudi government has created an integrated transportation network connecting all relevant sites across the region. This year Saudi Arabia decided to limit Hajj to citizens and residents within the Kingdom, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.