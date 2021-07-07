Qatari FM met with Aoun and Berri: “We are ready to help resolve Lebanese crisis”

SHAFAQNA- Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is in Lebanon, met today (Tuesday) with President Michel Aoun, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri in charge of forming the Lebanese government.

In the meeting with Al-Thani, Michel Aoun praised the Emir of Qatar for his efforts to help Lebanon overcome its crises. Explaining the reasons for the escalation of the Lebanese crisis and the reasons for the delay in forming the Lebanese cabinet, Aoun said: “Qatar has always stood by Lebanon and any action it can take to help resolve its current crisis will be welcomed and appreciated by the Lebanese.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also stressed his country’s readiness to help resolve the Lebanese crisis in various fields, saying that Qatar stands by the Lebanese people in difficult circumstances. The Qatari Foreign Minister also met today with Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri.

