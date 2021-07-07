https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/marriage.jpg 266 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-07 10:17:162021-07-07 10:17:16How important is marriage in Islam?
How important is marriage in Islam?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Disadvantaged, disadvantaged is the man who has no wife! The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), even if he is wealthy? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Even if he is rich. And then added: Disadvantaged (repeated for three times) is the woman who has no husband! The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: Even if she is rich? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Even if she is rich [1]. Also in another Hadith (narration), the Prophet (PBUH) said: Whoever has the means/finance for marriage and does not marry, is not from us [2].
[1] Kanzul Ummal, Vol. 16, Page 278, Hadith 44455.
[2] As Above, Page 278, Hadith 44455.
