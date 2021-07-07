How important is marriage in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Disadvantaged, disadvantaged is the man who has no wife! The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), even if he is wealthy? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Even if he is rich. And then added: Disadvantaged (repeated for three times) is the woman who has no husband! The Prophet (PBUH) was asked: Even if she is rich? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Even if she is rich [1]. Also in another Hadith (narration), the Prophet (PBUH) said: Whoever has the means/finance for marriage and does not marry, is not from us [2].

[1] Kanzul Ummal, Vol. 16, Page 278, Hadith 44455.

[2] As Above, Page 278, Hadith 44455.