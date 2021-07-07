Is monastic life style allowed in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the wife of Othman ibn Madh’un came to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), Othman (just) fasts during the day and prays during the night. This news upset the Prophet (PBUH) and he went to see Othman. When the Prophet (PBUH) arrived, Othman was praying. When he saw the Prophet (PBUH), Othman ended his Salaat, and the Prophet (PBUH) told him: O’ Othman, Allah (SWT) has not sent me for monkhood; rather I have been sent with right/direct, simple, and lenient (merciful) religion. I also pray, fast and I go to my wife. Therefore, whoever likes my religion must follow my tradition, and it is of my tradition to go to my wife [1].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 5, Page 494.