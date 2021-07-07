Date :Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 | Time : 15:10 |ID: 220493 | Print

75 Year Old Algerian Woman Memorizes Entire Quran

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A 75-year-old woman in Algeria is a memorizer of the entire Quran by heart despite being illiterate. Hajiya Melisa Haiwani lives in Setif, east of the country, according to Echorouk Online website. Despite not being able to read and write, she decided to learn the Quran by heart by listening to the verses.

She went to Al-Sabtayn Mosque in the city and asked the Quran teacher of the Mosque to help her memorize the Quran. The teacher thought it was impossible at first, but accepted to teach her after seeing the woman’s insistence.

It took her 13 years for Melisa to learn the letters and words of the Quran and then memorize the Holy Book. The Holy Quran is the only religious Scripture that is memorized by its followers.

Many people in every Muslim community have memorized the Quran since the first day it was revealed. The Quran has 30 Juzes (parts), 114 Surahs (chapters) and 6,236 verses.

