Caspian Sea states sign environment protection declaration

The meeting of Attorneys-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan was held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday. Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali attended the meeting on behalf of the Attorney General of Iran and signed the declaration.

He discussed with Russian Attorney General Igor Krasnov the cooperation of the two states in the fight against drug offenses and other mutual interests. Jalali also met and held talks with the Attorneys General of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan.

At the one-day meeting, participants discussed significant issues such as joint cooperation of Caspian states to combat drug and human trafficking, cooperation on human rights issues, prisoner exchanges, and other related issues.