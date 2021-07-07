Prayers allowed at Mosques in Malaysia’s Johor from Friday

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Ruler of Johor, a state of Malaysia in the south of the Malay Peninsula, consented to allow Muslims in the state to perform prayers at Mosques and surau (religious sites).

This includes the five daily congregational prayers, Friday prayers and Eid Al-Adha prayers on July 20.The decision by Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was announced through a joint statement issued by state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanth, state Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad and Johor Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Md Rofiki Samsudin, which was posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page on Wednesday (July 7).

According to the statement, the permission would be effective from the Fajr (dawn) prayers on Friday (July 9) until further notice, after obtaining the advice of the National Security Council and the Health Ministry, the Star reported. Sultan Ibrahim decreed that only 50 people are allowed to perform Eid Al-Adha prayers at all Mosques in the state that includes the Mosque officials and committee members.

As for Friday prayers, a 20-person limit is fixed at Mosques and surau in the state. “All Mosques or surau officials and committee members must also have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. “The same goes for the five daily congregational prayers, where only 20 people are allowed at each prayer time and they must reside within the same area,” it said.

He also decreed that among the activities that can be held at Mosques and surau are the prayer for the deceased (for non-COVID-19 cases) but only 20 people are allowed to perform the prayers. “For activities at Muslim cemeteries, the affairs of burying the deceased are limited to workers and relatives and the group must not exceed 50 people while visiting a grave, and must adhere to the SOP,” it added.