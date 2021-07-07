UN Secretary-General stresses need to form a Lebanese government soon

SHAFQANA– The United Nations Secretary-General today (Wednesday) stressed the need to form a Lebanese government as soon as possible in order to maintain stability and security in the country.

António Guterres, who spoke by telephone with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Zeine Akr in the Lebanese Progressive Government, expressed concern about the situation in Lebanon.

The phone call focused on the situation in Lebanon, the formation of a government, the economic and livelihood crisis, and the extension of the presence of UN Interim Force in the south of the country.

Describing the situation in Lebanon in detail, Zeina Akr expressed her hope for UN support for the country to get out of the current difficult situation.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English