Former Canadian spy claims her Muslim faith led to suspicions from her own side

SHAFAQNA-

A former intelligence officer has accused Canada’s top spy agency of discrimination. Huda Mukbil says she was discriminated against while a member of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service because of her Muslim faith and said the treatment posed a national security threat to Canada.

”It’s the reason why individuals in the Muslim community don’t feel they can trust the organization to tackle far-right threats,” said Mukbil in a recent interview with CBC, Canada’s national broadcast service.

Mukbil’s accusations come as she runs for a seat in the Canadian Parliament. She is the New Democratic Party candidate for Ottawa South. The NDP is the fourth largest party in the Parliament and is led by Jagmeet Singh, the first Sikh and person of South Asian heritage to lead a major political party in North America.