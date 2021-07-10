Muslim filmmaker releases new film to tackle Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- A British Muslim filmmaker who worked on “Star Wars” and the “Favourite” release his first film aimed at countering misconceptions about Islam. Cinematographer Rizwan Wadan kicked off his project in 2019 to “tackle hatred, extremism, and terrorism”.

He released his film “Error in Terror” and resume a project in which he talks to people in pubs to dispel myths and promote interfaith dialogue.

Wadan’s film, produced through his Pixeleyed Pictures company, aims to “separate Islamic teachings and principles from being associated with terrorism.”

“The biggest stigma, and the biggest cause of division between the Muslim and non-Muslim world, is that our community is tarnished with the brush of terrorism,” Wadan told Arab News.

He released the film on July 7 on the 13th anniversary of 7/7 London bombings clearly announcing that Islam does not support such attacks.

“I need to make people understand that Islam and Muslims don’t stand for extremism and terrorism. In fact, no religion stands for extremism and terrorism”, About Islam told

A similar initiative was taken earlier this year by the Department of Religious Studies at the Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN) with a project that addresses Islamophobia through media and cinema.