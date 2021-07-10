Date :Saturday, July 10th, 2021 | Time : 06:55 |ID: 220600 | Print

Hajj ban & Backlog crisis in upcoming years

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Hajj ban on international pilgrims for two consecutive years due to COVID-19 are expected to have a backlog crisis in upcoming years for many Muslim countries.

In Nigeria, a one-day seminar themed “Hajj, Communications and COVID-19 Pandemic” organized for Nigeria’s State Pilgrims Welfare Boards (SPWBs) was held on Tuesady to discuss this issue.

Speaking during a seminar organized for this purpose, Zikrullah Hassan, chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), warned that new applicants may have a long wait ahead before they could have a chance to perform hajj, Nigeria’s Guardian reported.

“We have to get used to the queuing system and Nigeria won’t be the first to practice that system. In Indonesia and Malaysia, some people do not go to hajj until after 20 years after they had paid. This is due to the numbers but I don’t think Nigeria would get as worst as that,” Hassan said.

Last month, Saudi authorities announced hajj restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, About Islam reported.

The Kingdom said no foreign pilgrims would be allowed to perform Hajj this year, setting a maximum of 60,000 pilgrims.

You might also like
Maldives: Coronavirus burial plan will marginalise Muslim communities in Sri Lanka
Photos: Umrah rituals amid COVID-19
EU member states begin coronavirus vaccination on Sunday
UK: Racism and inequality left minorities at risk from Coronavirus
Yemen faces ‘catastrophic’ food situation as pandemic worsens
UN takes action to combat COVID-19 in Syrian refugee camps
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *