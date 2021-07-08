https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Ayat-Fayyaz.jpg 180 240 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-08 10:06:022021-07-08 10:06:02Is it Wajib to remain silent when the holy Quran is recited? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
Is it Wajib to remain silent when the holy Quran is recited? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about remaining silent when the holy Quran is recited.
Question: Is it Wajib to remain silent when the holy Quran is recited?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: Silence is not Wajib, but it is appropriate for listeners to be respectful at the time of broadcasting recitation of the holy Quran.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!