Is it Wajib to remain silent when the holy Quran is recited? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about remaining silent when the holy Quran is recited.

Question: Is it Wajib to remain silent when the holy Quran is recited?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: Silence is not Wajib, but it is appropriate for listeners to be respectful at the time of broadcasting recitation of the holy Quran.

