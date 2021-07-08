https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/wisdom.jpg 168 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-08 10:10:152021-07-08 10:10:15What is the best way of saving the life of this world and the hereafter?
What is the best way of saving the life of this world and the hereafter?
SHAFAQNA – In order for a person to be saved from the claws of inordinate desires which destroy the body, soul, wisdom, belief, this world, and the hereafter; there is no other way except to strengthen the aspect of the power of wisdom. One of the ways to strengthen the power of wisdom is to act (positively and decisively) in order that reasoning and thinking (rationally and logically) becoming a routine (habit), and avoid hastiness in making decisions [1].
[1] Beest Goftar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 200.
