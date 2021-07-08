Possibility of Hariri’s resignation becomes stronger

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, who is in charge of forming a new Lebanese cabinet, is likely to step down in the coming days, Al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

Lebanon’s new prime minister, Saad Al-Hariri, has not yet been able to find a way out of the current crisis in the country. According to the report, the newspaper announced that Saad Al-Hariri was likely to resign from his post as prime minister in charge of forming a new government in the coming days. According to some sources, Hariri announced his decision to resign during a meeting with the deputy speaker of the Lebanese parliament.

Al-Akhbar reports that following US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with his French and Saudi counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on the situation in Lebanon and its political stalemate, US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Xia leaves for Saudi Arabia today to meet with French counterpart Anne Grillo.

Earlier, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Binaa reported: What can be said about the formation of a new Lebanese cabinet is that the process of forming a new government is close to a stalemate. One cannot hope for a new cabinet, at least in the near future. The fact is that no matter how hard we try to be optimistic about the process of forming a new Lebanese cabinet, we will not be able to do so. The outcome of the developments only leads us to pessimism.

“Now when we look at the process of forming a cabinet, there is no clear vision in this regard. It does not look like there will be an opening for a new government in the near future. Al-Hariri is likely to resign,” the newspaper continued.

It is worth mentioning that Michel Aoun has repeatedly and on various occasions in recent months emphasized the efforts of Saad Al-Hariri to disregard the president’s legal authority to form a government. That is why he is taking a firm stand against Hariri’s moves to form a new cabinet. Hariri now insists that the new Lebanese government be fully technocratic.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English