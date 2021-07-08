Arab League: Failure to resolve Ennahda Dam problem affects security of entire region

SHAFAQNA- The Under-Secretary-General of the Arab League has warned of the consequences of not resolving the case of the Ethiopian Ennahda (Renaissance) Dam before the UN Security Council convenes.

Hussam Zaki, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Arab League, stressed that Egypt and Sudan are not currently considering a military option to resolve the Ennahda Dam issue. In an interview with the Saudi channel Al-Sharq, Zaki added that the Arab League is following everything that is said about the military option, but these words are only in the minds and it should be noted that each of the two countries that are in this impasse and feel If there is no way out of this crisis politically, they will look for other options.

The Arab League official warned that the unresolved crisis of the Ennahda Dam would affect the security of the entire region. The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis at the Ennahda Dam, while Ethiopia believes the Security Council has no jurisdiction over the case and that Sudan and Egypt are seeking to deprive Ethiopia to use the water of the Nile.

The construction of the Ennahda Dam by Ethiopia has become one of the biggest economic, social and environmental challenges for Egypt and Sudan, and as the Egyptian authorities say, if completed, it could be a pervasive crisis for Egypt and Sudan and future generations of these Countries.

“The Ethiopian people should remember that the life of the Egyptian people depends on the Nile River,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said in 2015 when he signed an agreement with Ethiopia (which failed) on the Ennahda Dam.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English