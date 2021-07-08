Algeria holding online Quran memorization courses

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Algeria’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has organized intensive virtual courses on Quran memorization.

According to Algeria Press Service, the courses are held on “Maqra’ah” website of the ministry launched for teaching Quran memorization and Tajweed principles.

The courses are a part of the Quranic programs planned for summer holidays.The participants in the courses memorize a quarter or one of eight parts of a Hizb of Quran every day.

They also learn Quran reading principles. Those who memorize more than 15 Juzes of the Quran then review one or more Hizbs every day.

The summer Quranic programs of the ministry also include seminars and educational courses held by Quran experts through the website.

An objective of the organizers of the programs is to identify Quranic talents and get them ready for national and international competitions.