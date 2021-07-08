Photos: ‘Who is Hussain?’ volunteers in Mauritius island distribute blankets to 60 needy families for winter

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:‘Who is Hussain?’ volunteers in Mauritius island visited the village of Bambous Virieux to distribute blankets to 60 needy families for the winter .What we witnessed and saw brought tears to our eyes. We visited 4 families who have children who are physically and mentally challenged. One such family does not have a proper bathroom where they can bathe their 18 year old disabled child. We promised her that we would try our best to raise funds to build her a small outdoor bathroom where she can do this. Inspired by Hussain to help those who have no hope we are determined to do what we can.