Intra-Afghan delegations in Tehran agree on political settlement

In a joint seven-article statement published today, Intra-Afghan delegations agreed that the Afghan misery does not have military solution but a peaceful and political one.

The intra-afghan delegations expressed their gratitude to the hospitality of Iran and applauded its efforts in establishing peace in Afghanistan.

The visiting delegation to Tehran also agreed on another meeting to be held on the issues which need further discussion and elaborate negotiations namely the Islamic system and devising a mechanism for reconciliation.

The intra-afghan delegations strongly denounced attacks causing demolition of residences, schools, mosques, and hospitals and targeting civilian people, and they unanimously agreed that the culprits destroying facilities of social services should be punished.

The Tehran get-together was too considered rather fruitful and effective and was dubbed as an opportunity for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

Tehran yesterday and today hosted four delegations from Afghanistan who have traveled to the country to discuss intra-Afghan peace talks.

Cultural Commission delegation from Afghan Parliament, Senior Taliban political delegation, Jomhouriyyat senior political delegation, and the senior delegation supervising identity verification of Afghan citizens, were the four delegations from Afghanistan who have traveled to Iran.

Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, too, yesterday (on Wednesday) took to Twitter to say that a delegation headed by Shir Mohammad Abbas Ostanikzai has traveled to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian officials.

Resumption of war between Taliban and Afghan Government forces in Afghanistan has caused concerns among neighboring countries, including Iran.

Tehran is working to pave the ground for both sides in Afghanistan to involve in peace talks.