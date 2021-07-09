Date :Friday, July 9th, 2021 | Time : 10:19 |ID: 220681 | Print

What is the Islamic guideline for clean and pure life?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Whenever the scholars wrote a letter to each other mentioned three points which had no fourth to follow.

  1. Whoever is concerned with the hereafter, Allah (SWT) will remove his/her anxiety of this world.
  2. Whoever rectifies his/her inward (Batin), God will correct his/her appearance (Dhahir).
  3. And whoever rectifies his/her relation with Allah (SWT), God will correct his/her relation with people [1].

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 8, Page 307, Hadith 477.

