What is the Islamic guideline for clean and pure life?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Whenever the scholars wrote a letter to each other mentioned three points which had no fourth to follow.

Whoever is concerned with the hereafter, Allah (SWT) will remove his/her anxiety of this world. Whoever rectifies his/her inward (Batin), God will correct his/her appearance (Dhahir). And whoever rectifies his/her relation with Allah (SWT), God will correct his/her relation with people [1].

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 8, Page 307, Hadith 477.