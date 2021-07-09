Why the human being should follow the rational logic and not the emotions?

SHAFAQNA – The human being must follow the logic and not the emotions. A task which is carried out based on the logic, the human being has done the needed calculations and forecasts for it, and has thrown own spotlight of wisdom and thought around it and has considered pros and cons of the task. But in a task which is carried out based on emotions, there is no plan, calculations and forecasts for it. And basically the soul/spirit of the human being has gone hot somehow and an excitement (thrill) happens, and in order to calm down own spiritual excitement, carries out an act; and because the darkness which appears due to spiritual excitement, the opportunity for foresight, consideration of the consequences, and the result of the task is taken away from the human being [1].

[1] Beest Goftar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 200.