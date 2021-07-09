Israel releases Palestinian captive after 65 days of hunger strike

SHAFAQNA- The family of Palestinian prisoner Al-Ghazanfar Abu Atwan has announced that the Israeli regime will release him, who has been on a hunger strike for 65 days.

Ikhman Abu Atwan, the father of the Palestinian captive, said his son would be released in a few hours.

The Palestinian prisoner is to be taken to hospital for treatment after his release.

Abu Atwan went on a hunger strike two months ago to protest his detention.

Israeli officials have not yet issued a statement.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English