Date :Friday, July 9th, 2021 | Time : 15:02 |ID: 220702 | Print

Israel releases Palestinian captive after 65 days of hunger strike

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The family of Palestinian prisoner Al-Ghazanfar Abu Atwan has announced that the Israeli regime will release him, who has been on a hunger strike for 65 days.

Ikhman Abu Atwan, the father of the Palestinian captive, said his son would be released in a few hours.

The Palestinian prisoner is to be taken to hospital for treatment after his release.

Abu Atwan went on a hunger strike two months ago to protest his detention.

Israeli officials have not yet issued a statement.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Palestinians protested a mass demolition plan against a West Bank village+ Video
Israel starts abolishing Palestinian homes on Jerusalem al-Quds borders+ Video
Jerusalem: Tens of thousands of Palestinians are being driven out of city
Israel, Gaza Israeli regime attacks Gaza
Still Israel Refuse to Handover the Bodies of Palestinian Martyrs+ Video
Erdogan: Turkey will not keep silent on Israel’s new propensity of terror
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *