Israel releases Palestinian captive after 65 days of hunger strike
SHAFAQNA- The family of Palestinian prisoner Al-Ghazanfar Abu Atwan has announced that the Israeli regime will release him, who has been on a hunger strike for 65 days.
Ikhman Abu Atwan, the father of the Palestinian captive, said his son would be released in a few hours.
The Palestinian prisoner is to be taken to hospital for treatment after his release.
Abu Atwan went on a hunger strike two months ago to protest his detention.
Israeli officials have not yet issued a statement.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
