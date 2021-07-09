https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/B2BC35BA-6824-4C5F-8932-E3999B7AF5A7.jpeg 463 822 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-09 15:09:582021-07-09 15:09:58Thousands of Palestinians pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday
Thousands of Palestinians pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday
SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Palestinians held Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy security by Israeli forces.
The Ministry of Islamic Endowments in Quds announced: 35,000 worshipers offered Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
However, following the presence of the worshipers, the Israeli regime forces were stationed at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Quds, checking their ID cards.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!