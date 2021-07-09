Thousands of Palestinians pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Palestinians held Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy security by Israeli forces.

The Ministry of Islamic Endowments in Quds announced: 35,000 worshipers offered Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, following the presence of the worshipers, the Israeli regime forces were stationed at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Quds, checking their ID cards.

