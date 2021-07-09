Date :Friday, July 9th, 2021 | Time : 17:01 |ID: 220714 | Print

Quranic art encyclopedia on display at Cairo book fair

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A unique encyclopedia of Quranic artworks has been put on display at the 52nd international book fair in Cairo, Egypt.

According to vetogate.com, the encyclopedia covers calligraphy masterpieces and illumination of 180 Quran manuscripts dating back to different periods of Islamic history.

An organizer of this year’s exhibition said that the collection, printed on high-quality papers, features 180 top artworks selected from some of the most precious Quran manuscripts of the world.

The Cairo International Book Fair is the largest and oldest book fair in the Arab world, held every year in the last week of January.

The 52nd edition of the international book fair was launched on June 30 and will run u

