Summer Quran Teaching Centers’ Activities Begin in Jordan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The activities of summer Quran teaching centers affiliated to Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places started earlier this week.

Mohammad Khalaileh, the Awqaf minister, addressed a ceremony held to mark the beginning of the centers’ programs.

He said those attending the centers’ classes will learn Quran memorization and recitation, Ad-Dustour website reported.

He added that promoting the Quranic teachings and values in society are among the objectives of the programs.

Given the conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Khalaileh said, some 20,000 boy and girl students are expected to take part in the programs.

According to the Jordanian minister, the number reached 120,000 students before the pandemic.

Some 800 summer Quran teaching centers will offer Quranic courses in the country this year, another official said at the ceremony.