Security Council adopts a resolution extending mechanism for aid to Syria

SHAFAQNA- The Security Council adopted a joint resolution by Russia and the United States extending the one-year extension of international aid to Syria.

UN Security Council member states unanimously adopted Resolution 2585 this evening (Friday) regarding the mechanism for sending international aid to Syria to ensure that UN aid reaches millions in Syria.

By doing so, the Security Council extended the delivery of international aid to Syria through the Bab Al-Hawa Border Crossing on the border with Turkey for another 12 months, while according to the resolution, the delivery of aid through this crossing will continue for the next six months and it is possible to extend it for another six months.

Meanwhile, Russia’s permanent representative to the Security Council, Vassily Nebenzia, noted that the extension of the mechanism for sending international aid to Syria was made possible through a joint resolution between his country and the United States.

While the United States reiterated yesterday (Thursday) its insistence on extending the mechanism for sending international aid to Syria, calling it a matter of urgency, Russia agreed to a middle ground in last-minute talks between the two countries, while the Security Council’s approval was due to expire tomorrow (Saturday).

Nearly two weeks ago, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad accused Western countries of trying to deliver international aid to terrorist elements in his country, noting that such aid should only enter through the central government in Damascus.

“The main goal of the West is to transfer aid to terrorist elements such as the Al-Nusra Front, ISIS and the White Hats; If the United States is honest about the aid, Syria is ready to import it through Damascus, not through the Syrian-Turkish border or any other border,” Mekdad told RT.

Stressing that the United States does not care about the lives of its people, the Syrian Foreign Minister added: “Evidence of this is that Washington will not lift the coercive measures and sanctions through which it seeks to prevent the entry of a piece of bread, if it can.”

It should be noted that the mechanism for sending international aid to Syria has been implemented for seven years, during which, in addition to Bab Al-Hawa Border Crossing, it included the Bab al-Salama Border Crossing with Turkey and Al Yarubiyah Border Crossing with Iraq and Al-Ramtha Border Crossing with Jordan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English