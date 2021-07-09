King of Oman on first foreign trip goes to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The King of Oman will travel to Saudi Arabia next week on his first foreign trip since coming to power.

The Sultan of Oman will visit Saudi Arabia from the 11th to the 12th of this month, and according to the official Saudi news agency, he will be welcomed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al Said, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, confirmed that the visit of the King of Oman is a testament to the wisdom and foresight of the leaders of the two countries in dealing with international and regional events.

He added: “This meeting is a new stage to raise the level of integration in the political, military, economic, economic, civil and humanitarian fields and is important in strengthening cooperation at the cultural, tourism and sports levels, especially with the desire for progress and development of the two nations in these fields.”

In his statement, the Ambassador of Oman noted the depth of bilateral relations and the compatibility of the 2030 Kingdom vision with the 2040 Oman vision in many commonalities, which will help increase hopes and cooperation in many areas and programs.

He stressed that the relations between the Omani and Saudi peoples are characterized by historical power and authenticity, which is based on the unity of brotherhood, religion and good neighborliness.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik seized power in the Kingdom of Oman on January 11, 2020, succeeding the late Sultan Qaboos ibn Sa’id ibn Taymour, who ruled the country for half a century, and on the tenth of that month, He came to power according to a recent will he opened in the National Defense Council in the presence of the ruling family in Amman, and it was approved on the same day.

