Iraqi citizens close a power plant in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- A group of angry Iraqi citizens shut down a power plant in one of the districts of Karbala province today (Friday).

A source that the citizens of Al-Hindiya area in Karbala province closed the Al-Khairat gas power station near the area.

The mentioned source added: the closure of this power plant was done in protest of the power outage by the Ministry of Electricity of the mentioned region. On this basis, the people closed the entrance of this power plant.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English