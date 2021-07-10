Date :Saturday, July 10th, 2021 | Time : 08:35 |ID: 220769 | Print

UN expert calls for Israeli settlements to be classified as war crimes

SHAFAQNA- A top UN human rights investigator has called for  Israeli settlements in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank to be classified as war crimes.

Presenting his latest report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michael Lynk, U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said: “In my report, I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime.” Lynk said the settlements violate an absolute ban on an occupying power transferring part of its civilian population into an occupied territory, thereby meeting the definition of a war crime under the Rome Statute founding the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“I submit to you that this finding compels the international community … to make it clear to Israel that its illegal occupation, and its defiance of international law and international opinion, can and will no longer be cost-free,” Lynk told the Geneva rights forum, Reuters reported.

