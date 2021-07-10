Canadian Muslims express solidarity with Indigenous people

SHAFAQNA- 75 Muslim leaders across Canada expressed solidarity with Indigenous people during weekly Friday sermons at Mosques. The Canadian Council of Imams and ‘Justice For All Canada’ led the coordinated effort to raise awareness. In a statement, the Imams wrote, “The discovery of hundreds-upon-hundreds of graves of innocent children — stolen from their families, abused, tortured and starved in the name of European imperialism — has left us numb with pain and shame.”

All of us should feel the pain of the Indigenous community here … because we have seen what imperialism does to our countries back home,” Aarij Anwer, Imam of the London Muslim Mosque in Ontario, said during Friday’s prayer, livestreamed on social media.

Friday afternoon, Taha Ghayyur, executive director of Justice For All Canada, delivered a sermon at a Mosque in Mississauga, Ontario. Ghayyur said people approached him after to express that they had heard about the recent discoveries of mass graves, but had no idea why this was happening.

“It needs to start with awareness, and this is why acknowledgement is the first step,” Ghayyur said. “Symbolically, it’s a very powerful statement coming from religious leadership.”Ghayyur said Muslim communities can relate to this — from Palestinians to Rohingya people to the Uighur community. He said Uighur people in Canada told him they were “reliving” experiences of mass detention camps in Xinjiang as they learned about residential “schools” in Canada. Addressing Indigenous communities, Ghayyur said: “We share your pain — we do not know your pain — but we would like to be there in solidarity with you”, AlJazeera reported.