What is the religious ruling on jobs in ladies fashion industry? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about jobs in ladies fashion industry.
Question: My job is to design and sell ladies clothes; is there any problem according to the religion with this job which is related to fashion and style?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem by itself, but must not promote designs that are taken (copied) from decadent western culture which are contrary to public decency.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
