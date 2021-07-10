Date :Saturday, July 10th, 2021 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 220776 | Print

What is the religious ruling on jobs in ladies fashion industry? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about jobs in ladies fashion industry.

Question: My job is to design and sell ladies clothes; is there any problem according to the religion with this job which is related to fashion and style?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem by itself, but must not promote designs that are taken (copied) from decadent western culture which are contrary to public decency.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

